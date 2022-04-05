Children’s Orthopedic Screening Clinic to be Held in White Hall

A free screening clinic is coming to Greene County this month in an effort to help kids with orthopedic conditions. The Shriner’s Hospital for Children St. Louis will hold a screening clinic at the White Hall Masonic Lodge on Saturday, April 23rd.

The Rasna Shrine Club of West Central Illinois is hosting the event to help children who may have bone, muscle, or joint problems. A medical team representative from Shriner’s Hospital will be available at the clinic to meet with caregivers of children 18 years of age and younger.

Conditions such as club foot, scoliosis, hip problems, shoulder, and arm conditions, limb length deficiencies, bowed legs, flat feet, and more are all treated by physicians at Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.

According to a press release by the Rasna Shrine Club, no appointment is necessary and caregivers do not need to know a member of the Shriners to participate, the event is open to anyone. Children can receive care at the hospital regardless of their family’s ability to pay for treatment

The free screening clinic will be held at the White Hall Masonic Lodge No. 80 on Highway 67 North on Saturday, April 23rd from 9 am to 1 pm. For more information on the clinic, contact Tony Moore in Jacksonville at 217-720-9484.