Chipman Headlines Final Music Under the Dome Concert of the Season

By Benjamin Cox on March 31, 2025 at 5:16pm

A well-known local educator will entertain folks at the Jacksonville Public Library this weekend with music.

Head Librarian Jake Magnusson says Tim Chipman will play a piano concert for the final Music Under the Dome concert of the season. It’s Chipman’s first performance for the series.

Chipman draws his training from a long line of teachers including the late playwright Ken Bradbury as well as Jodi Mawson, his mother Janet Chipman, and Wilma Williams.

The final Music Under the Dome Concert is free to attend. Chipman will begin tickling the ivory at 4PM on Sunday at the Jacksonville Public Library, located at 201 West College Avenue.

For more information call 217-243-5435.

