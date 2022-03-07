Chris Janson to Play Sangamon County Fair

Sangamon County is the latest area County Fair to begin announcing its entertainment lineup for this year. Country star Chris Janson will take the Thursday night slot at the Sangamon County Fair this year on June 16th.

The Sangamon County Fair Board says Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter.

The ACM Award-winner has 4 No. 1 songs including the inspiring hit “Drunk Girl”, his 3x Platinum smash “Buy Me A Boat”, “Good Vibes,” and “Done”. His fourth studio album “All In” is set to be released on April 29th featuring the title track “All In”, “Cold Beer Truth”, and his current single “Bye Mom”.

Sangamon County Fair Board President Ethan Krone says the board can’t wait to see Janson’s high-energy show which begins at 7 pm Thursday, June 16th.

The Sangamon County Fair runs from June 15th through the 19th at the fairgrounds in New Berlin. General admission tickets for the show can be purchased at a discounted rate of $25 for a limited time and are available now at www.sangcofair.com.

Grandstand admission does not include fair gate admission and will need to be purchased separately.