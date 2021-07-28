Christian Camp to Hold Benefit Play

Green Pastures Christian Retreat Center is hosting a play for benefit of its facilities.

Chuck West, who has been with the center for several years and a part of the production described what the play will entail: “We’re doing a reader’s theater version of The Cotton Patch Gospel, a musical comedy written about what the life of Jesus may have been like if he were born in Georgia in the 1960’s. It’s a show with country bluegrass music and has lots of funny lines in it.”

The play will be held at Green Pastures, located at 1936 US Highway 67 in Meredosia on August 6th and 7th at 7:00 PM and August 8th at 2:30 PM. Doors will open thirty minutes prior with limited seating available. Donation boxes will be at the entrance for any who chose to contribute to the cause.

West said that the funds received from the play will go towards keeping the facilities running year-round for its various camps and constant maintenance.

If you are unable to make any of the performances, but still want to donate, you can visit greenpasturesretreatcenter.org or send donations to the previously mentioned address.

For more information, visit greenpasturesretreatcenter.org, the Green Pastures Facebook page, or call 217-584-1374 or toll-free at 1-877-263-1374.