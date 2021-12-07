Christian Co. Sheriff’s Office Asks For Help In Locating Missing Endangered Woman

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office has put out a call for a missing elderly person that is believed to be in danger.

Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp has issued an alert for 71 year old Rebecca L. Arkebauer of rural Palmer, who was last seen at her residence yesterday around 7PM.

Arkebauer is believed to be driving a red 2020 Ford Escape with Illinois license plate 33053T-B. Family members have advised the Sheriff’s Office that Arkebauer is showing signs of Alzheimer’s and her destination is unknown.

If anyone sees her vehicle or has any information about her whereabouts, they are urged to call the Christian County Sheriff’s Office at 217-824-4961.