Christian County Authorities Search For Missing Teen

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager.

13-year old Kynlee Callaway of Taylorville was last seen on home surveillance cameras leaving her residence around 4:30 Monday morning. According to her parents, her phone was last pinged 6 minutes after the surveillance footage.

Callaway may have left with an unknown person to the Pana area, according to a post on social media left by her mother.

Callaway is a white female with brown and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black and green Type O Negative band tshirt and baggy black parachute pants with converse shoes.

If you have any information on Callaway’s whereabouts, contact the Christian County Sheriff’s Office at 217-824-4961 or leave an anonymous tip with the Christian County Crime Stoppers at 217-824-9100.