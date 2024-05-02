Christian Named Asst. Nursing Director at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing & Rehab

By Benjamin Cox on May 2, 2024 at 12:03pm

Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation has added a new administrator.

Haley Christian has been named as assistant director of nursing at the facility.

Christian will help lead the staff who provide care to residents, assist in the training of the health care team, and coordinate resident care with physicians and other caregivers.



She has been a licensed practical nurse for 2½ years, during which time she worked in skilled nursing. Prior to becoming a nurse, she was a certified medical assistant for 10 years, working in primary care and ophthalmology. She is studying to complete her associate degree in nursing and then will pursue her bachelor’s degree.