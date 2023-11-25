Christmas Ceremony Remembering Vietnam MIA/POW to be Held at Oak Ridge Monument

A special remembrance ceremony for veterans of the Vietnam War will be held in Springfield next weekend.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host the annual Christmas Remembrance Ceremony for Illinois soldiers listed as prisoners of war or missing in action (POW/MIA) during the Vietnam War on Saturday, December 2nd.

The ceremony will be held at the Illinois Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield beginning at 1 p.m. and is open to the public.

Organizers say family and friends of soldiers will have the opportunity to hang handmade, heart-shaped ornaments with the names of loved ones on a tree near the memorial.

The Black Tiger Honor Guard will serve as the color guard. The names of the POW/MIA soldiers will be read aloud, and the ceremony will also include music courtesy of the Land of Lincoln Chorus.

To find out more information about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Springfield, visit veterans.illinois.gov/memorials.