Christmas On the Hilltop Performance on Saturday

The Illinois College choirs and ensembles will present “Christmas on the Hilltop” concert this weekend.

The community is invited to attend the free concert which has become an annual tradition, drawing standing-room-only audiences from near and far. The program starts at 7:30 Saturday at Rammelkamp Chapel.

This year’s program is entitled “Choose Love.” It features the music of the season and spans a multitude of musical styles and eras. The Illinois College Concert Choir, Chamber Singers, Bellavoce, and Blue Tie Affair men’s ensemble will perform, joined by the Illinois College Brass Quartet, Clarinet Ensemble, Flute Trio, and Percussion Ensemble performing traditional carols and seasonal favorites during the event.

Selections include Carol of the Bells, Silent Night, Joy to the World, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen and many more.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to ensure seating. For more information, contact Nicol DelGiorno by email at Nichol.DelGiorno@ic.edu.