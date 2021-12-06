Christmas Open House Coming to Former Ayers Mansion

A new bed & breakfast venue is hoping to start a holiday tradition this upcoming week.

Villa DeWolf Bed & Breakfast, formerly the Ayers Family Home built in 1857 located at 876 West State Street in Jacksonville is hosting its inaugural Christmas Open House on Saturday December 11th And Sunday December 12th from 1-4PM. Owner Scotty DeWulf will be conducting tours describing historical elements, stories about the mansion, and the upcoming uses of the home with tours every hour starting at 1:30.

On Saturday, Tim Chipman will perform in the mansion’s ballroom. On Sunday, entertainment will be provided by Wild Columbine. Suggested donations are $10.

The Esprit de Corps Music Academy is the benefactor from the income generated of the Villa DeWolf Bed & Breakfast and the AirBNB Ayers II Extended Stay properties. To learn more about the mission & vision of the Esprit de Corps Music Academy serving children in the Jacksonville area, visit theespritdecorps.com.