Christmas Remembrance Ceremony for Vietnam POWs and MIAs Tomorrow in Springfield

Veterans wishing to participate in a special Christmas Remembrance Ceremony for POW and MIAs will have the opportunity this weekend.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host the annual Christmas Remembrance Ceremony for Illinois soldiers listed as POWs or MIAs during the Vietnam War tomorrow at 1PM at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield at the Illinois Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The public is invited to the ceremony. Family and friends will have the opportunity to hang ornaments adorned with the name of their loved one who is listed as a POW or MIA on a tree near the memorial. The Black Tiger Honor Guard will serve as color guard. The names of the POWs and MIAs will be read aloud. The ceremony will also include music courtesy of the Land of Lincoln chorus.

According to the Illinois Vietnam Vigil Committee, there are still 63 men unaccounted for from Illinois from the Vietnam War. IDVA Acting Director Terry Prince says it’s important to remember those who never came home and continue to support families and friends of those who have been denied closure and continue to mourn their loved one each day.