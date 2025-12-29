Christmas Tree Pick Up

By Gary Scott on December 29, 2025 at 10:56am

Not sure what to do with your Christmas Tree?

The city of Jacksonville has an answer.

If you plan on getting rid of your Christmas Tree next week, Jacksonville city crews will help out.

All discarded trees placed curbside starting Monday will be picked up, free of charge.

All ornaments, lights and tinsel and the like should be removed.

The pick up service begins at 8 Monday morning. The brush drop off will be open to accept trees all next week.

If you plan to hold on to your tree through all of next week, you are on your own.