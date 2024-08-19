Circulation of Petitions for April Municipal Elections Begins Tuesday

Jacksonville citizens interested in running for citywide office can begin to circulate petitions starting tomorrow.

The 2025 April Consolidated election will have the following offices up for election:

Mayor: Andy Ezard

City Clerk: Angela Salyer

City Treasurer: Beth Hopkins

Ward 1 Alderman: Darcella Speed

Ward 2 Alderman: Lori Large-Oldenettel

Ward 3 Alderman: Kent Hannant, Jr.

Ward 4 Alderman: Brett Henry

Ward 5 Alderman: Mary Watts

Between 5 and 25 petition signatures are necessary to appear on the ballot. The primary is scheduled for February 25th with the election scheduled for April 1st.

Paperwork to file for an office can be picked up in the Jacksonville City Clerk’s Office between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Interested parties can also download the paperwork from jacksonvilleil.com from the City Clerk’s page.

Paperwork filing at the City Clerk’s Office will be between November 12th through the 18th during office hours. In order to file for a position, you must be of legal age to vote and be a registered voter living within the corporate city limits of Jacksonville.

Many of these documents must be notarized, please do not sign the documents until you are in front of a notary. For your convenience, the City of Jacksonville offers Notary Public Service at no charge. Should you have questions, you may contact City Clerk Angela Salyer at 217-479-4613, or the Illinois State Board of Elections Springfield Office at 217-782-4141.