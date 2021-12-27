City and Village Christmas Tree Pick Up Dates Announced

The City of Jacksonville and Village of South Jacksonville are picking up Christmas Trees next week.

The Jacksonville City Garage is asking that all Christmas Trees should be placed on the curbside by 8:00 am. Trees will be picked up Monday, January 3rd through Friday, January 7th.

City officials say the city’s Brush Drop Off site located off of Oak Street near the pound will be open to the public during this time as well.

The Village of South Jacksonville is also picking up trees. Superintendent of Utilities, John Green says Christmas trees in the village must be placed curbside and not in a tree bag.