City Brush Drop Off to Stay Open as Clean Up Continues

The City of Jacksonville is continuing to clean up efforts around the area and is working to make the cleanup easier for residents as well.

According to an announcement by the City of Jacksonville today, residents are encouraged to take a tree and brush debris to the city brush drop-off located at the end of North Church and Oak Street just north of the Morgan County Animal Control facility. The site will be open 24/7 for drop off of the debris.

Those who are unable to take the tree and brush debris to the site can place it on the curb in front of their residence.

Officials say the Jacksonville Street Department will be making pickups mid to late next week, however, crews will not be picking up construction debris or trash. They will only pick up trees and brush debris.

Residents are reminded to watch for low-hanging or downed lines and not attempt to move them while clearing debris.

City officials are also warning residents that they should be cautious of any outside contractors who approach or contact you for storm cleanup or home repair.

Any concerns regarding contractors in the City of Jacksonville should be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 217-479-4613 or the Community Development office at 217-479-4620.

For additional updates, you can follow the Jacksonville/Morgan County Office of Emergency Management on Facebook.