City Buys 2nd Patroller Trailer

The Jacksonville city council last night approved the purchase of a second patroller trailer for the city police department.

Police chief Doug Thompson is happy. He says the department’s first trailer, often seen around town at requested locations, with lights and cameras, has been very effective in the battle against crime in high traffic areas.

The cost is $76,800, and comes out of capital improvements.

Chief Thompson says his department will need to hire someone for the flood of freedom of information, or FOIA requests with which the city has been bombarded. Thompson says the requests have grown from a handful a few years ago to over 1-thousand now.

The council chose to buy a new tree spade from Big John Manufacturing for the community development and parks and lakes department. The equipment was included in this year’s budget.

And, the council passed first reading of an ordinance that regulates the location, construction, operation and decommissioning of battery storage systems. Community Development director Brian Nyberg says these storage facilities largely are being sought by solar fields and wind farms.