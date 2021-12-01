City Clerk Reminds License Renewals Are Due by End of Month

The Jacksonville City Clerk is reminding area residents that certain licenses will soon expire.

City Clerk Skip Bradshaw is extending the annual reminder that rural fire protection contracts and licenses for bowling alleys, refuse haulers, movie theaters, skating rinks, taxi services, tree trimmers, children’s hospitals, tattoo parlors, and horse-drawn vehicles expire with the City of Jacksonville on December 31, 2021.

Annual rural fire protection coverage is provided by the Jacksonville Fire Department. Owners or occupants of rural commercial, industrial, residential, and farm property, located within a certain radius of Jacksonville, can obtain this contractual service through application in the City Clerk’s Office.

Bradshaw says the annual fee is determined by the assessed valuation of the property. Farmsteads are assessed on current improvements upon one-half acre of rural property.

For more information about Rural Fire Protection, contact Fire Chief Doug Sills at 200 West Douglas, or by phone (217-479-4656) or email (jfdchief@jacksonvilleil.gov).

For more information about the renewal of licenses, permits and contracts, please contact the Jacksonville City Clerk’s Office at 200 West Douglas, or by phone (479-4613) or email (cityclerk@jacksonvilleil.gov) weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.