City Council Gets New Attorney?

By Gary Scott on February 9, 2026 at 6:30am

The Jacksonville city council may take final action on the no camping ordinance tonight.

The ordinance passed on first reading last month. Aldermen discussed making changes to the ordinance, which includes $25 fines for violations for homeless people camping in the city.

It’s not clear if those changes have been made, and if the ordinance will be ready tonight.

The city council will look at an ordinance that regulates the use of low speed electric bikes in the city.

Aldermen appear ready to approve a new budget, and final reading of the appropriations ordinance of $66 and a half million.

Attorney Jeff Soltermann is expected to be confirmed as the new city attorney, effective February 15th, replacing Dan Beard. Beard is retiring from the post.

Aldermen will talk about the transfer of the 2026 home rule volume cap to Western Illinois Economic Development Authority.

And, aldermen will consider a TIF application from Hamilton’s on North East.

The workshop meeting starts at 6, and the regular meeting will follow.