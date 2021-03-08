City Council Now Offers Live Stream of Meetings

The Jacksonville City Council meets in regular session on February 22, 2021. The meeting was a test run of the new live stream service provided during council meetings.

The Jacksonville City Council has a new way for residents to attend tonight’s meeting from the comfort of their own homes.

The City of Jacksonville is now live streaming city council meetings thanks to the addition of some cameras to the sound system in the Council Chambers.

Mayor Andy Ezard says it something the council has wanted to do for quite some time.

“This pandemic really brought it to the forefront. We’ve gotten some good feedback as far as wanting to do a live stream. We will do a little more promoting on this once we have all the kinks worked out, but a lot of people might not know about this yet.



So we will get the word out and we want folks to get enthused and watch our council meetings. It’s very good when people get involved, and transparency wise, we want to let people see what we do and I think this is a good first step.”

Ezard says during the Feb 22nd meeting which was a soft run of the system, his daughter texted him mid-way through to say it was working well.

The live stream is available by going to the City of Jacksonville’s website at www.jacksonvilleil.gov.

The Council will meet in workshop session beginning at 6:00 pm tonight, with the council meeting following immediately after but no later than 7:00 pm.

On tonight’s agenda, the council will discuss an engineering proposal for the Lake Mauvaisterre in-lake sediment dam project.

The second reading will be heard of an ordinance changing the municipal code on liquor licenses to grant a banquet hall license to Mike Hayes for the McClellan Hall banquet facility. And consideration of a retail sales license for the Cork and Crown Boutique.

To attend the meeting by live stream, go to the City of Jacksonville’s website at www.jacksonvilleil.gov via the Council Agendas, Minutes, and Videos page:

https://www.jacksonvilleil.gov/city_government/agendas_and_minutes/city_council.php