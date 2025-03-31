City Hall in Virginia is Vacant Ahead of Tuesday’s Election

The City of Virginia has no acting mayor or any personnel in its offices.

The Cass County Star Gazette reports that at the March 10th Virginia City Council meeting Mayor Randy McClure had City Clerk Ashley Cox read a prepared statement prior to reading a resignation letter and then exiting the chambers.

McClure’s letter lashed out at nearly all of the city’s committees and departments for lack of work or lack of action, citing personality conflicts that he says has hindered progress. He also took aim at the current city council, saying those same personality conflicts have caused a refusal to come together and work on issues that remain.

Citizen complaints have mounted at Virginia City Hall for current issues with calculation and accounting for water bills.

Ward 1 Alderman Ott Wulf acted as mayor pro temp for the remainder of the meeting, with little board action taken after McClure’s exit.

A new mayor for the city will be elected this coming Tuesday with Wulf and Steve Clark listed as candidates for the position.

