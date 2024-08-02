City Leaders Seeking Input on Future of JDC Grounds

The City of Jacksonville is in the early stages of engaging the community regarding the future of the former Jacksonville Developmental Center.

In collaboration with the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce and Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation, city leaders are asking Jacksonville residents to provide feedback regarding the future of the 134-acre site sitting in the heart of Jacksonville. While the city does not own the property, City Officials say the results of the survey will be helpful as stakeholders strive to help move the property into productive use.

Scanning this QR Code will take you to the JDC Survey.

This initial survey marks the beginning of a multi-year process, encompassing planning, community engagement, and future redevelopment.

Community input will be accepted via the online survey until Friday, August 23rd. A link to get to the survey can be found here. You can also scan the QR code contained herein.