City must Move New Generator

By Gary Scott on June 25, 2025 at 6:30am

A change in regulations has forced the city of Jacksonville to move it’s new generator.

Supply chain hiccups prevented the generator from arriving until April of this year. Now the city needs to move it.

Morgan County emergency services director Phil McCarty says the move is expected to cost the city at least $72-thousand.

The city will need to pour a slab for the generator behind city hall to meet the new requirements

It’s frustrating because Ameren had signed off on the location and installation three years ago. The city council last night approved a new concrete slab for the generator behind city hall.

McCarty is also asking for new communicators for emergency personnel, following last week’s outbreak of the tornadoes on Jacksonville.

He says the need for updated communication devices became apparent during the tornadoes last week in Jacksonville.

At least four tornadoes were in the area, at least one of which was rated an EF-2. McCarty says the storms showed him how important clear communication is when an emergency drops out of the sky.