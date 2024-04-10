City of Auburn, Springfield Plastics Coop For New Water Main

A public-private partnership broke ground on the west side of Auburn late last month to expand economic opportunities for southwestern Sangamon County.

On March 27th, the City of Auburn and Springfield Plastics broke ground on the installation of a new water main at the corner of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 104. The main will run parallel to Illinois Route 104 going west to the Springfield Plastics manufacturing facility approximately 1 mile.

The water main is a result of the manufacturing company being annexed into the City of Auburn to help reduce insurance costs for the company. The company is covering the costs of the water main installation while the city’s utility department will manage the water supply. City of Auburn officials hope that with the expanded utilities in the area, it will encourage economic growth.

No timeline on when the project will be completed was provided by the city or the company.