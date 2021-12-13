City of Beardstown Approves County Dispatch Contract

The Beardstown City Council has approved an emergency service dispatch agreement after tabling a contract last month.

According to the Journal-Courier, the council approved the agreement with Cass County Dispatch in a vote of 6-1. The contract cost was around $88,000, slightly up from the year before.

The dispatch service operates out of the City of Virginia and handles calls for Cass County fire, ambulance, and police. Beardstown Mayor Tim Harris said last month that the tabling of the agreement was routine as some council members had questions surrounding specifics of the contract.