City of Carrollton Okays Financing For New Water Treatment Plant

The City of Carrollton has approved a loan with the Illinois EPA for construction of a new water treatment plant.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that the Carrollton City Council approved a 20-year low interest loan for over $1.9 million at an interest rate of .93%. The Illinois EPA is also offering the city $1.25 million in principal forgiveness, while the U.S. EPA has given the city an over $1.9 million grant to build the nearly $5.2 million facility.

The report says that the City of Carrollton’s current water plant, built in 1958, currently serves over 5,400 customers, which includes rural customers that are a part of the Greene County Rural Water District. Greene County has a population of 11,985 according to the 2020 U.S. Census, by comparison.

Kamalduski Excavating and Grading Company, Inc. of Granite City submitted the low bid on the project to build the 1 million gallon per day treatment plant. Pre-construction meetings will be had next month with representatives of Benton & Associates’ engineers. The construction of the new plant is expected to last approximately two years.