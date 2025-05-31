City of Jacksonville passes municipal grocery tax

More than 160 communities around the state have decided to keep the 1% grocery tax that was eliminated at the state level by legislation last year. Jacksonville added its name to that ever-

growing list on Monday night.



The Jacksonville City Council voted 7-0 to pass the Municipal Grocery Retailers’ Occupation Tax on Monday night. New Ward 3 Alderwoman Terissa Heape voted to abstain on the measure.

Alderwomen Alison Rubin de Celis and Eren White-Williams were both absent from the meeting.



During the city’s workshop session, City Attorney Dan Beard said the city would be missing out

on just over $748,000 annually if they decided to get rid of the tax. There was no further

discussion about the measure. Several other municipalities have either reinstated the tax via an

ordinance while others have made it a ballot initiative to let voters to decide.



Jacksonville’s revenue from the tax will be placed into the city’s General Funds for use on the

city’s bills and projects. The state version of the tax expires at the end of this year. Other

municipalities have until October 1 to pass a similar tax if they have not already. Collection on

the tax at the local level will begin on January 1, 2026.