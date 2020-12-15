City of Jacksonville Raises Tax Levy

The Jacksonville City Council has voted to increase the tax levy this year by 1.3%. Mayor Andy Ezard says that the raise was necessary to cover municipal pensions: “The tax levy was passed at 1.3%, which will cover our police and fire pension obligations, and I thought that was appropriate. It’s the lowest number as far as a levy that we have had since I’ve been in City Hall either in the Clerk’s Office or the Mayor’s Office for over 15 years. We’ve never had a levy this low.”

Ezard says that there is no extra money in the levy, and the city will have to draw down on some of their reserves for any extra spending in the upcoming year. Ward 5 Alderman Steve Warmowski and Ward 3 Alderman Brandon Adams voted against the levy, which passed 8-2.

Warmowski, who wrote a letter to the Journal-Courier over the weekend against the raised levy, held to the point that the increase was unnecessary given the economic climate brought on by COVID-19: “I ended up voting ‘no’ for the resolution for two reasons. I’ve been getting a lot of emails and messages from people, and people are just fed up about [property] taxes. I wanted their voice to be heard. The conversations that I’ve had with people have been pretty jarring, where they do want to have any increases at all to pay for pensions or anything. They are just fed up with taxes, especially in light of the pandemic and the pandemic’s economy. Alderman Brandon Adams did some research on what the city has in reserves, and I think we could have had enough in reserves that we could have covered the additional payments to the police and fire pension fund without the tax increase.”

Warmowski says that the numbers for the budget allocations on the ordinance changed between this meeting and last month’s meeting: “The numbers changed between this meeting and last meeting, and that’s why I asked several times during the meetings to verify the amounts. The amount that we passed tonight included no increase to the General Fund and it included increases to the police and fire pension that we are required to make to meet state obligations for back payments to the pension funds. I just wanted to express my displeasure with the changes of the numbers without any real discussion.”

Not long after the meeting, a candidate for the 4-year term in Ward 2 in the upcoming Municipal Elections in April, Raymond Higuet, expressed his displeasure with the council saying the new levy will harm many people in the city financially. Higuet is running against incumbent Lori Large-Oldenettel. Higuet, who is a member of the deaf and hard of hearing community in Jacksonville, through Mayoral candidate Nicole Meyer expressed displeasure with the council for not having live video streaming of the meetings for the community to watch and listen. Morgan County Emergency Management Coordinator Phil McCarty responded saying that his office is expecting a video and cable service to begin estimates and work that would allow the municipal meetings to be livestreamed once equipment is installed. The money for the equipment and installation is coming from the city’s allotment of state CURES Act funds.

Jacksonville’s tax levy in 2019 was 2.5%.