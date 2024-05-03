City of Jacksonville Secures $15,000 Grant For Tree Canopy Replenishment in Underserved Areas

The City of Jacksonville will soon have a number of new trees planted thanks to a grant.

City of Jacksonville Parks Director Adam Fletcher told the city council last year that a number of trees were lost in the wake of a number of storms over the past three years. He had been using some money in his department’s budget to rebuild the city’s tree stock, but asked for help to purchase more trees.

Ward 2 Alderwoman Lori Large-Oldenettel, who chairs the City’s Parks & Lake Committee, went to work on finding grant money. Oldenettel says after several months, the city was awarded a large grant to secure more trees: “I had worked with Trees Forever in 2017, so I reached back out to them again. They shared an opportunity with me to reapply for some grants that would help replenish our tree canopy in Jacksonville. We did receive $15,000 worth in a grant to use towards replenishing those trees we lost. The majority of the trees will be placed on city-owned property, with the remaining approximately $5,000 worth of trees to be placed on other public spaces throughout the city in mostly under served areas all contributing to the overarching tree canopy in trying to be very diverse in our tree canopy. We’re super excited about it. All of the department heads have been very supportive as well as members of the community who have learned about this grant. Our next big thing with this is going to be to try and find some volunteers who can help us get the trees planted in October.”

Oldenettel says people and groups interested in helping plant trees should reach out to her directly to see up volunteer dates and times for planting. The trees will primarily be planted in Community Park, Foreman Grove, Minnie Barr Park, Nichols Park, the Links Golf Course, and the Nichols Park Disc Golf Course, The Water Department grounds on East Superior Avenue, and a few location in Downtown Jacksonville. The grant translates into about 165 mature native species trees that will get planted this Fall.

To reach out to Oldenettel to volunteer, phone 217-370-4597 or email ward2alderman@gmail.com.