City of Jacksonville seeking RFQ for possible STAR Bond district for potential JDC site redevelopment

The City of Jacksonville is seeking a master developer for a proposed STAR Bonds district aimed at attracting major tourism, retail and entertainment development.

The city’s Development Office has issued a request for qualifications under the state’s STAR Bonds program, which allows eligible communities to use sales tax revenue and bonds to help finance major development projects.

According to the request, potential developers must demonstrate financial strength, experience managing large-scale projects and a strategy for controlling at least 50 percent of the land within the proposed district. Applicants must also be able to help identify a retail, hotel or entertainment development involving an initial capital investment of at least 30 million dollars.

The city says statements of qualifications must be submitted to Community Development Director Brian Nyberg by five p.m. Thursday, October 22nd.

The request does not require the city to select a developer or award a contract at this time.

Nyberg says the effort is a positive step toward future redevelopment of the former Jacksonville Developmental Center property and surrounding city-owned Community Park by possibly turning them into a STAR Bond district, although there is no guarantee that any project could come to fruition.

According to information provided by the city, Jacksonville submitted its notice of intent to pursue the district in June and is preparing an application for state review in January 2027.

The city is working with TEC Services Consulting on the application and proposed district boundaries, while 9th Path Advisors is developing a conceptual redevelopment plan and market study with assistance from Kansas State University’s Technical Assistance to Brownfields program. The city received 39-thousand dollars in assistance through that program.

STAR Bonds could allow eligible sales tax revenues from qualifying development to help cover certain project costs, potentially attracting private investment and jobs.

The city says redevelopment remains several years away. The former developmental center property is still owned by the State of Illinois and under management by Central Management Service, and any plans will require further approvals of disposition by the state as well as further community input.

Originally enacted in 2010 (initially used for the Oasis Outdoors project in Marion), the program was expanded statewide under SB 1911 to allow municipalities across all regions of Illinois to participate. The bonds are repaid strictly through the incremental sales tax revenue produced by the new development—not through added local property or sales taxes. The bond program is overseen by the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity.