City of Jacksonville/Two Rivers Land Bank Seeking Partnership with Local Realtors

The Jacksonville City Planning Office is seeking real estate agents in the area to help with sale of properties.

City Planner Brian Nyberg has posted a Request for Qualifications on behalf of the Two Rivers Land Bank in Jacksonville. The land bank takes over vacant, tax delinquent, distressed, and abandoned properties in effort to revitalize and re-purpose those properties into good use.

The request is seeking local real estate agents in an effort to assist in the marketing and sale of abandoned and distressed properties in Jacksonville specifically. The request is seeking a partnership with a single or multiple firms to list and sell those properties currently on the list in Jacksonville.

The request will be released on Monday, September 4th with a closing date of September 15th. Interested parties should contact Nyberg by email at bnyberg@jacksonvilleil.gov prior to the deadline.