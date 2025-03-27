City of Virginia Honors White Family For 7 Decades of Ownership of Walker Nursing Home

A sign in front of the former Walker Nursing Home in Virginia denoting the rebranding of the facility by new ownership.

The City of Virginia has honored a family for its over seven decades of ownership of Walker Nursing Home.

The Journal Courier reports that Harrisburg-based WLC Management Firm has purchased the nursing home from the White Family and will taking over ownership within the next few weeks.

WLC currently owns and operates 19 other long-term care and rehabilitation facilities across Central and Southern Illinois. Terms of the sale have not been disclosed.

The 71-bed facility will also undergo a name change to Cass County Senior Living and Rehabilitation, according to a filing with the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Walker Nursing Home was first licensed by the State of Illinois in 1950 and has remained in the hands of the White Family when they first renovated the former Conover Mansion. According to the report, Bryan White and his sister Rachel Schaddel who will remain administrators of the facilities after the change in ownership cited rising costs and increasing regulations as the reasons for the sale.

The Virginia City Council recently presented members of the White Family with a plaque and a letteer of appreciation for their 73 years of service to the Cass County community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

