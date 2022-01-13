City of Virginia Names New Chief of Police

By Benjamin Cox on January 13, 2022 at 12:07pm

The City of Virginia has a new police chief.

The Cass County Star Gazette reports that Daniel W. Smith was sworn into office at Monday night’s Virginia City Council meeting.

Smith replaces Martin Fanning. Former Mayor Reg Brunk had named Fanning interim police chief on October 5, 2020 after the resignation of Bryce Kennedy from the position. Kennedy left the post after alleged inappropriate text messages between Kennedy and a minor were leaked to the public.

According to the Star Gazette, Fanning moved on to become the full-time Police Chief in the Village of Ashland last month after the retirement of former chief Jim Birdsell.