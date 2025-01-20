City of Virginia Officials Looking For New Chief of Police

By Benjamin Cox on January 20, 2025 at 2:49pm

The City of Virginia is once again looking for a new Chief of Police.

The Cass County Star Gazette reports that Virginia Mayor Randy McClure and the Virginia City Council terminated Chief Eric Shumate on January 10th. The mayor has not provided details to the public for the reasons Shumate was fired.

Shumate had been employed as chief for approximately two years.

Recently, the City of Virginia and the Cass County Sheriff’s Department signed a contract for the department to work 20 hours per week in Virginia.

This is at least the 3rd termination of a chief of police in Virginia since 2020.

McClure says the search for Shumate’s replacement is currently under way.