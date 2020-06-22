City of Virginia Searching For Graffiti Suspects

The City of Virginia is dealing with vandalism problems in a local park. The Journal Courier reports that local police have stepped up patrols at Jennie Marr Dunaway Memorial Park after reports of vandalism in the park near Virginia Elementary School.

Virginia Police Chief Bryce Kennedy told the Journal-Courier that someone had recently spray-painted vulgarities on a toy at the playground. A gazebo in the park also was damaged, with spindles along the gazebo’s side being broken off as if someone had kicked them and profanity-laced graffiti left behind.

At least one of the incidents of vandalism is believed to have occurred during the night around Monday, June 8th, though the individual incidents were spread far enough apart that Kennedy isn’t sure if they are connected or who is responsible. Kennedy told the paper that he believes the damage was done to the gazebo a few months ago.

Kennedy and another Virginia police officer now patrol the park heavily with no problems reported since June 8th. The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident to contact the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crimestoppers by leaving a tip online at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.