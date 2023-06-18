City of Winchester Investing In New Surveillance System for Park, Pool

The City of Winchester is investing in a public surveillance system.

The Scott County Times reports that the Winchester City Council voted in favor of a video surveillance system to be installed at Veterans Park and at the Winchester Municipal Pool as well as a License Plate Reader camera for the three-way stop at North Main and Cherry Street in the middle of town.

The approved cost is $8,100.

Police Chief Steve Doolin told the council that two incidents at the pool during its opening week made getting cameras at the pool a priority. The pool also had a series of minor vandalism incidents last season that cost several hundred dollars to fix.

Doolin told the council that the license plate reader will be able to help build cases, track any individuals traveling through the area that may have active warrants, or locate people or vehicles.

Doolin says the current camera system owned by the city doesn’t record footage and provides live feeds only. Doolin also noted he would like to eventually expand and add cameras to cover the downtown area as time moves on.

No timeline on the Times report was provided on when the new cameras will be installed.