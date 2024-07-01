City Officials Hope Nichols Park Pool Will Open This Week

The engineering firm that is the project lead on the Nichols Park Pool brought lengthy explanations on the delay to its opening this past Monday night.

The Jacksonville City Council heard from Benton & Associates’ Reggie Benton and Greg Hillis on why the delays have kept the pool from opening this summer.

Benton said that engineers and contractors are under special rules for licensure by the Illinois Department of Public Health to work on public pools. Benton says that the Nichols Park Pool is a prime example of the limited number of contractors and the lack of licensed firms who can do the type of work that was required on the over $1.7 million project to renovate the pool. Benton says that the bidding process was also problematic because the Jacksonville City Council had to reduce the scope of the project due to costs based upon bids from original designs.

Benton says the other main problem is a lack of workforce: “Swimming pools in municipalities are definitely a community asset, but our contractors that are able to do this work and are honestly willing to do this work is very limited. The contractor locally who meets all of the qualifications is a small plumbing contractor. That’s how these kinds of projects actually happen. Then, the general contractor – the guy that was his lead on this project left their company several months ago and went to work for another contractor. It’s the workforce that’s been talked about. It’s a continuous challenge in the construction industry, and unfortunately, in this very specialized swimming pool construction, it has gotten a little worse than even encouraging. We’re not pleased that the swimming pool is not open, but Engineer Greg Hillis is going to provide an update, and I think it’s finally encouraging news.”

Engineer Greg Hillis says there are about 14 miscellaneous items that will need to be completed over last week prior to an inspection from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Benton says that once the work is completed, city employees will then have to come in and complete work before the pool can officially open.

Ward 2 Alderwoman and Parks & Lakes Committee Chair Lori Oldenettel says she is optimistic that the pool will open up sometime in July. Oldenettel says that the public may not see all the work that has been done, but all of it was crucial for the sustainability of the pool for the long term: “The drain system is going to look a lot different. It is going to be zero entry now. There is handicap accessibility now. That’s a couple of things that people will see right away that’s going to look a little bit different. There’s a small water feature in the shallow end, on the west end, that a lot of our young people are really going to enjoy. That’s a great amenity that we have with the pool. As Mayor Andy Ezard mentioned during the meeting, this is just the beginning. We do hope to be able to add some other amenities moving forward, but we just really wanted to get the pool open this year so that our community in this heat we’ve been experiencing can get out there and get cooled off. So, optimistic – yes. We’ll know more soon.”

Hillis says the hope is to begin filling the pool on Wednesday and then begin tests of the pump and drain system as well as getting chemicals balanced over the next two days before IDPH is brought in for tests. Benton said the hope is to have the pool open before the 4th of July weekend.

Mayor Andy Ezard proposed eliminating fees at the pool for a month to attract people to it and to show the community what has been done.

Oldenettel says that proposal will be taken back to the Parks & Lakes Committee as well as to Parks Director Adam Fletcher to see if it’s a proper route to take.