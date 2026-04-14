City Ready to move on West State Demo

The Jacksonville city council was questioned last night about its bidding process.

The question came up as the council voted to waive bids, and award a $350-thousand to Jaren Industries in Springfield.

Technically, the city sought proposals, not bids, for the demolition of the Cherry Apartments building, burned in a fire in mid January.

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard says the city wants to be ready to move on demolition once the legal hurdles are cleared in the courts. Only the tax buyers of the property need to be reached.

Ezard says the remains need to come down, and allow the county to use the building next door.

Ezard says the city needs to be ready to move quickly.

Alderman Aaron Scott was the only aldermen voting no last night. He questions who is paying.

Scott says he would like to see the city hold off until it knows if the owners will pay, or a grant can be found to pay for it.

Scott Driver of Driver Construction and Grading, and a representative from one of the labor unions raised questions about all businesses getting notice during the process, and where the building materials are landfilled.

Ezard says the city needs to tighten up the proposal seeking process.

The council handled a number of projects where bids were waived last night. Mayor Ezard says the formal bidding process is time consuming and expensive. That’s why the city seeks proposals.

The council hired KE Vass for the South Main Street project, which will include a new bridge. That cost was estimated at $3 and a half million, and the bid was $3-point-8 million. It was the lowest bid, according to Ezard. The city is getting $3-million grant from the state for the project.

Aldermen hired Hutchison Engineering to design the replacement of the East College bridge over Mauvaisterre Creek near WLDS-WEAI.