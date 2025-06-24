City Receives New Bathrooms for Square

The City of Jacksonville was bequeathed new downtown public restrooms on Monday, June 24 from the Sherman-Pershing Group – a company owned by Rabbi Rob & Lauren Thomas.

Throughout their many real estate purchases over the last two years, the Thomases bought the vacant lot at 42 North Central Park Plaza. The green plot of land lies directly west of the Andre & Andre Building – another of Sherman Pershing LLC’s renovation projects. Sherman Pershing is set to relocate its global headquarters in the former Viles Auto dealership building just north of Downtown.

The City of Jacksonville will now have open, public bathrooms for downtown events and will be required to maintain the space for future use. The bathrooms will only be open for events in an effort to prolong their longevity and reduce maintenance. The Thomases received a round of applause as the gift of the property was approved unanimously by the city council during the regular business meeting on June 24. The bathrooms are expected to be in use as early as June 27, as final details on engineering and legal language for the gift were still being finalized as of press time.