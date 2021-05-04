City Seeking Lifeguards Ahead of Nichols Park Pool Season

Another sign of a more normal summer season is in the making in Jacksonville.

The City of Jacksonville Parks and Lakes Department has announced open dates for the Nichols Park pool and is requesting lifeguards to work the 2021 pool season. Parks and Lakes Department officials say applicants must be sixteen years of age and Red Cross certified.

A certification class will be held at the Bob Freesen YMCA on Saturday, May 16th. According to the announcement, the class will get potential lifeguards fully certified. Anyone wishing to sign up for the class or who has questions can call the YMCA at 217-245-2141.

The Nichols Park Pool is scheduled to be open from Saturday, May 29th through Monday, September 6th. Call the Parks office at 217-479-4641 if you have any questions or are interested in filling out an application for a lifeguard position.