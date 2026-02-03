City Seeks Bids for Demolition of Fire-Damaged Building

By Harold Smith on February 3, 2026 at 9:10am

The city of Jacksonville is taking a proactive approach toward the demolition of an abandoned downtown apartment building that suffered major damage in a fire last month.

The Journal Courier reports the city is taking bids for taking down the building at 342 West State that caught fire January 15th.

The city does not own the building, but has had ongoing issues with the building’s owners since June of 2024.

The owners, Jay Bean LLC of Colorado, owe the city $8,400 in fines for not maintaining the building’s windows and doors and resolving other structural hazards.

Mayor Andy Ezard says the city is taking bids in case the owners do nothing to demolish the building.

Estimates on what it would cost to take down the structure range from 350 to 400-thousand dollars, depending on whether or not there is asbestos in the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.