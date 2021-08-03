City To Close Nichols Park Pool Early

The City of Jacksonville is closing Nichols Park Pool early this season.

In a press release today, the Parks and Lakes Department has decided to close the pool after regular swimming hours on Sunday, August 15th. The announcement says that with school starting soon, the pool will lose the majority of its lifeguards and will not be able to properly and safely staff the pool.

The city says they wish to thank all of the swimmers and patrons who came out during this incredibly challenging year. The last day of swimming again is August 15th from 12:30 to 6PM. The city says the Nichols Park Pool plans to reopen May 28th, 2022, the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.