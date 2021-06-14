City To Discuss Public Planning & Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades

The City of Jacksonville has a plethora of items tonight for their first meeting of the month of June.

The city council will begin workshop discussions at 6PM. During the Mayor’s report, a discussion surrounding waiving liquor license fees and an engineering agreement for the city landfill will start the meeting. Planning and Public Works will hear from Bryan Nyberg about two programs that the city has been awarded through the Illinois Housing Development Authority for abandoned residential properties and a potential land bank. Public Works will discuss a state away for improvements for North Diamond Street and demolition of two properties.

City utilities will provide discussion on the wastewater treatment plant’s lighting upgrade project as well as an annual update on the bio solids management and lime residual management programs at the plant.

During the business meeting expected to begin no later than 7PM, the mayor is expected to announce several appointments to various boards. The board is expected to take action on all the items discussed during the workshop session. Planning & Public works is expected to bring a second reading for vacating an extension to the city at North Westgate Avenue.

Collective bargaining is expected to be discussed in executive session after the business meeting concludes.

Members of the public have an option to attend in person or watch the meeting via live video on jacksonvilleil.gov.