City, Village Activate Emergency Snow Routes Starting Friday

Emergency snow routes have been activated in the area ahead of Friday’s predicted storm.

The City of Jacksonville has issued a snow route emergency from 8:00 am Friday, January 12th, to 8:00 am Monday, January 15th.

Emergency snow routes will be activated for West Lafayette, South Diamond, East and West College, North and South Church Street, North and South Clay Avenue, and North and South Westgate.

The Village of South Jacksonville will be under a snow emergency starting Friday at noon until Monday, at noon in anticipation of significant snowfall.

Emergency snow routes will be activated. Parking on snow emergency routes is prohibited during that time and vehicles may be towed to ensure efficient and safe snow removal.

Affected roads in South Jacksonville are East and West Greenwood, East Vandalia, South Diamond, Lincoln Avenue, and Hardin Avenue.

Officials in both the city and the village say it is recommended that people not park on the streets at all if possible, and do not put trash receptacles into the street.

Drivers are asked to watch snow removal crews and give them room to do their work. Those clearing private parking lots and sidewalks are reminded not to plow snow into the streets.



