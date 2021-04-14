City Wide Drop Off Dates Announced

The Jacksonville City Street Department has announced the dates for this year’s City Wide Drop Off.

The city-wide drop-off is held at the Street Department complex at 200 West Oak Street and will run from Thursday, June 10th through Saturday, June 12th.

Items that will not be accepted during the drop-off are hazardous wastes including liquids, motor oil, and paint. Concrete, rocks, dirt, batteries, and tires are also not accepted.

Landscape waste such as grass or leaves will not be taken, however, brush and limbs can be disposed of throughout the year at the city brush drop-off site located past the Morgan County Animal Shelter.

The City-Wide Drop-Off site will be open from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm Thursday, June 10th and Friday, June 11th, and on Saturday, June 12th from 7:00 am to noon.

Street Department officials say identification will be required to ensure participants are Jacksonville residents.