City Wide Garage Sale in late May

By Gary Scott on March 27, 2026 at 10:30am

Jacksonville’s city wide garage sale is a little over a month away.

This is the 6th year for the garage sale.

The brainchild is alderwoman Eren Williams.

Williams says the garage sale runs over the Memorial Day Weekend.

The dates are May 22nd, 23rd, and 24th.

The city will advertise all garage sales that will be held the final weekend of May, and participate in the event, IF the information is submitted before the deadline. The deadline is May 8th.

Williams says there are great, and sometimes surprising bargains to be found.

She says one of the items for sale in the past was a 17th century from France.

People with questions or those interested in participating should call 217-720-1638. People are asked to leave messages.