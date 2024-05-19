City Wide Yard Sale Returns for Holiday Weekend

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 19, 2024 at 7:00am

One of Central Illinois’ largest resale events returns to Jacksonville this weekend.

The Jacksonville City Wide Yard Sale returns during the Memorial Day Weekend. Organizer of the event, Ward 1 Alderwoman Eren Williams says last Sunday was the cut-off date to get your address in the paper, however, there will be several unlisted garage sales where everyone can find something for anyone.

So far we’re at one hundred and twelve addresses that will be published, but there will be many more that are not listed in the address lineup. Probably about a dozen people have called me since the cutoff date, and I told them there is going to be so many people in Jacksonville to go ahead and have it anyway.”

Williams says the annual Memorial Day Weekend Jacksonville City-Wide Yard Sale is one of if not the largest city-wide sale in Central Illinois, with sales happening in both Jacksonville and South Jacksonville, and beyond.

There are actually a few that I’ve taken addresses for that are outside of town. They’re still Jacksonville, but there is going to be a lot going on that weekend. But we have plenty of hotels, plenty of stores, and little shops. There is free wifi around town. You can go to Central Park and even Walmart has free wifi so if you need to look up addresses, it can be pretty simple.”

Willams says shoppers from both inside and outside of town will have easy access to find all the listed addresses for the sale. “You can find the addresses published in the Journal-Courier Friday and I believe in the weekend edition as well, and also in The Source this week.

We always put the addresses everywhere online so people can screenshot it if you want to do it that way or pick up a paper. But hopefully, everybody shares this information so we can get as many people from outside of town into Jacksonville as possible because this is really good for tourism.”

The Jacksonville City Wide Yard Sale loosely runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with suggested times of 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. For more information, look up the Jacksonville City Wide Yard Sale event on Facebook.

927 Allen Avenue
17 Appomatox Avenue
1836 Baldwin Rd
5 Barn Lane
1 Baxter Place
341 East Beecher Avenue
1707 Belmont Street
17 Brenda Drive
125 Caldwell Street
211 Caldwell Street
620 Caldwell Street
4 Carter Drive
5 Carter Drive
13 Catalina Court
1206 Center Street
1420 Center Street
567 Cherry Street
200 East Chambers Street
421 South Church Street
856 South Clay Avenue
916 South Clay Avenue
934 South Clay Avenue
1127 South Clay Avenue
1236 South Clay Avenue
1503 South Clay Avenue
966 East College Avenue
910 Coronado West
22 Crestwood Drive
742 North Diamond Street
4 Dianna Drive
7 Dianna Drive
1043 Doolin Avenue
718 West Douglas Avenue
827 West Douglas Avenue
1081 South Diamond Street
1119 South East Steet
1258 South East Street
406 South East Street
1425 South East Street
1207 Edgehill Rd
6 Fairview Terrace
257 Finley Street
409 Finley Street
325 Franklin Drive
191 East Greenwood Avenue
202 East Greenwood Avenue
502 West Greenwood Avenue
620 Hardin Avenue
1011 Hardin Avenue
1619 Hardin Avenue
23 Harmony Drive
620 Henry Street
200 Howe Street
410 James Creek Lane
19 Ivywood Drive
#3 JoEllen Place
49 North Johnson Street
1179 King Street
1271 King Street
615 West Lafayette Avenue
1808 West Lafayette Avenue
7 Laurel Court
1665 Liberty Road
509 Lincoln Avenue
500 Locust Street
922 North Main Street
1708 South Main Street, garage A
2102 Magnolia Drive
2201 B. Magnolia Drive
517 South Mauvaisterre Street
113 Meadow Ridge Lane
207 East Michigan Avenue
311 East Michigan Avenue
403 West Michigan Avenue
980 West Michigan Avenue
15 Morningside Drive
2252 West Morton Avenue
1904 Mound Road
11 Newland Lane
21 Newland Lane
1706 Nita Lane
104 Pearl Place
209 East Pennsylvania Avenue
1105 Pioneer Drive South
114 Prairie Cove
202 North Prairie Street
305 North Prairie Street
613 North Prairie Street
524 South Prairie Street
647 South Prairie Street
#2 Saint Andrews Drive
1706 Sandusky Road
1729 Sandusky Road
#7 Southland Park Drive
10 Southvale Drive
109 Spaulding Place
116 Spaulding Place
661 East State Street
852 East State Street
1973 Substation Road
17 Sunnydale Avenue
407 East Superior Avenue
17 Terrry Court
12 Terry Drive
225 East Vandalia Road
511 West Vandalia Road
1517 South West Street
325 North Westgate Avenue
110 Westwinds Drive
319 Westwinds Drive
2121 Woodland Lakes Road
509 Woodland Place