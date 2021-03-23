City Wide Yard Sale Returns to Jacksonville Memorial Day Weekend

Jacksonville residents itching to spring clean, or go on the hunt for a hidden treasure will have the opportunity as an outdoor event returns after taking a year off due to COVID.

The Jacksonville City Wide Yard Sale will be held again this year. City Alderman Eren Williams organized the event in 2019 with nearly 200 residences participating in the event. Williams says the scheduled weekend this year will be the same as two years ago.

“It’s going to be on Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 28th through Sunday, May 30th. We are going to have a generic start time of about 7:00 in the morning, and I figure it will end on Sunday at about 4:00 pm if people want to go that long. But everyone can set their own times and days and do what they want. I hope we have a good turnout like we did the first year.”

There is no charge to register for the event. Williams says there were 175 registered last time and many more that were held the same weekend but were not able to register in time to be listed in the local print announcements.

Williams says it was a tough decision to cancel last year’s event, however, she felt it was the right thing to do at the time when the pandemic was still in its infancy. She says she is excited about this year’s event and hopes it will be bigger this time around.

“Actually I’m very excited. I’m excited people are getting their shots and we can start to put all this past us and go back to some sense of normal.”

The Jacksonville City Wide Yard Sale will be held Friday, May 28th through Sunday, May 30th. The event will be held on Memorial Day weekend and will be not long before the Jacksonville City Wide Clean-Up. Williams says last time many residents in the Village of South Jacksonville participated, and she is happy to include them again this year.

To register, contact Eren Williams by email at erenrachaelwilliams@gmail.com, via Facebook messenger, or leave a message with your address at 217-720-1638.