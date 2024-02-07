Clarity Healthcare Expands to Stand-Alone Office in Pittsfield

The City of Pittsfield recently celebrated the opening of a substance abuse clinic moving into an expanded location.

Clarity Healthcare, which previously operated two days a week out of the Pike County Courthouse, recently held a grand opening at their new, expanded location in the 100 block of North Madison Street in Pittsfield.

The Pike Press reports that Clarity had been in the community for five years, operating two days a week offering one-on-one counseling services with people involved in the criminal justice system. Clarity representatives say they will now be able to offer DUI education, group sessions, intensive out-patient therapy, and adolescent therapy at their new location.

Clarity representatives say that the move will facilitate more services for the growing number of people in Pike County suffering from substance abuse disorders. The new location will offer expanded hours and more intensive treatment.

For more information about Clarity Healthcare, call 447-442-1921 or visit clarity-healthcare.org.