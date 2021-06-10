Class 1A Girls’ State Track and Field Meet

New Berlin is well represented at the girls’ Class 1A state track and field meet at Eastern Illinois today.

New Berlin will have three relay teams…the 4 by 100, 4 by 200, and 4 by 400 events. Pittsfield also has relay teams in those three events. And, West Central has teams in the 4 by 200 and 4 by 800 events.

New Berlin junior Katie Cox is in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Sophomore teammate Caroline Peters is in the 800 meter run. New Berlin juniors Kylie Periman and Brooke Stuebs are in the high jump, and Payton Schurman, another junior is in the triple jump. Periman, by the way, had the best high jump at the sectional level. And, freshman Alonda Shelton is running the 100 meter race.

Routt has junior Emma Terwische competing in the 300 hurdles and triple jump, and senior McKenna Baptist is in the discus.

Pittsfield junior Katie Cox competes in the 100 hurdles. Her junior teammate Olivia Campbell is in the discus and shot put.

Rushville Industry sophomore Katie Park runs the 800 meter race. And, Waverly sophomore Eden Copelin is in the high jump.