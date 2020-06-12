Classic Game 6-19…West Central Girls’ Title Win 2011

By Gary Scott on June 12, 2020 at 12:41pm

The next Classic game in a series on WEAI will come next weekend from the girls’ side.

WEAI will re-broadcast the Class 1A title game from 2011 between West Central and Hanover River Ridge. Gary Scott and Mark Whalen had the call.

The Cougars would stop Hume Shiloh in the semi finals at Illinois State 48-33, and then beat Hanover in the title game 29-26.

The Cougars under Brian Bettis finished second in 1A girls’ basketball in the state tournament in 2009, falling to Hinckley Big Rock. Bettis would lead the 2010-11 Cougars team to the title.

The Lady Cougars finished 32-3 in the 2010-11 season.

Our broadcast of the game will begin at 6 next Friday night, complete with the broadcast set up. The Cardinals classic game, game 7 of the NLCS with the Giants from 1987 will follow about 8.